AFP confirms veracity of leaked memo

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed the veracity of a Philippine Air Force memo (PAF) that got leaked in social media.

The leaked internal memo advises all PAF personnel ‘to prepare for the strict implementation of extensive enhanced community quarantine where the AFP will be the over-all in-charge along roads and highways’.

The document referred to the pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the martial law type-role of the AFP and the Philippine National Police in enforcing the enhanced community quarantine.

AFP spokesperson BGen Edgard Arevalo said that the document was issued for the purpose of providing advance information to give guidance to PAF personnel.

Arevalo, however, stressed that President Duterte has yet to issue an order to deploy AFP personnel in order to enforce security and order amidst the enhanced community quarantine.

“It is incumbent and customary on the part of the leadership of the Philippine Air Force, and the AFP under General Felimon Santos Jr., for that matter, to exercise its initiative of alerting and preparing our personnel including ROE (rules of engagement),” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Again, the context is: sinabi ni Presidente na magprepare ang AFP for deployment with the PNP in case people will continue to defy the protocols and disobey the rules,” he added.

Arevalo mentioned that local chief executives of Quezon City, Pasay City, Paranaque City, Mandaluyong City, and Pateros have sought the assistance of the AFP in enforcing enhanced community quarantine regulations.

He also said that almost all barangays in the National Capital Region (NCR) have sought assistance from the military and the police.

Arevalo insisted that the public, particularly law abiding citizens and those who follow the rules, should not be alarmed or worried ‘in this natural reaction of the AFP to prepare and deploy when it becomes necessary’.

“What we should all be alarmed about instead is the fact that a lot of people are blatantly violating the law and disobeying the rules and health protocols which must be strictly enforced – otherwise people die,” the AFP official said.

President Duterte previously threatened to have the military and police take over the enforcement of social distancing and curfew during the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

The President made the statement due to numerous reports of people violating the enhanced community quarantine.