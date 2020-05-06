ABS-CBN shuts down ops on Tuesday night in compliance with NTC order

Broadcast giant ABS-CBN has officially signed off Tuesday night as they comply with the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) cease and desist order after its legislative franchise expired on Monday.

In an order dated May 5, NTC ordered ABS-CBN to stop operating its television and radio broadcasting stations nationwide “absent a valid Congressional Franchise required by law.”

“Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment when ABS-CBN is ordered to go off-air on TV and radio tonight (5 May 2020) when people need crucial and timely information as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

“This is in compliance with the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) today that prohibits ABS-CBN from continuing its broadcast operations effective immediately,” it added.

The order is giving the network 10 days from receipt of the order “to respond as to why the frequencies assigned to it should not be recalled.”

Despite Senate Resolution No. 40, the House of Representatives’ committee on legislative franchises’ letter, the guidance of the Department of Justice, and the sworn statement of NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, the giant network said the NTC did not grant it a provisional authority to operate while its franchise renewal remains pending in Congress.

“In an interview with DZMM last week, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano even gave an assurance that there is no move to shut down the network,” it said.

ABS-CBN said it trusts that the government will decide on its franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognizing its role and efforts in providing the latest news and information during these challenging times.

“ABS-CBN remains committed to being in the service of the Filipino and we will find ways to continue providing meaningful service to them,” it said.

ABS-CBN said it has been providing comprehensive news coverage on the public health crisis and working with local governments and the private sector in providing food and basic goods for those in need through its “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign.

“To date, it has delivered over P300 million worth of goods for the benefit of over 600,000 families affected by the enhanced community quarantine,” it said.