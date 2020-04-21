Nation

990 Filipino workers contract COVID-19 abroad — DFA

by Christhel Cuazon
Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) wearing protective masks walk towards the departure entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Feb. 18, 2020. REUTERS

The number of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has now climbed to 990 after six more contracted the viral respiratory illness.

In a tweet, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said there were four new recoveries and three new deaths in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Pacific, and Middle East/Africa.

The numbers bring those who have recovered to 263 and those who have died to 143.

The DFA said 584 were still undergoing treatment.

Related articles:

  1. Two Filipinos abroad succumbed to COVID-19: DFA
  2. 335 OFWs tested positive for COVID-19: four fatalities recorded
  3. More than 150 OFWs infected with COVID-19 abroad: DFA
  4. 868 Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19
  5. 2 Filipinos test positive for COVID-19 in Japan

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*