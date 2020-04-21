990 Filipino workers contract COVID-19 abroad — DFA

The number of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has now climbed to 990 after six more contracted the viral respiratory illness.

In a tweet, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said there were four new recoveries and three new deaths in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Pacific, and Middle East/Africa.

(1/2) Of the 42 countries and regions with confirmed COVID-19 cases, the DFA as of today reports a total of 6 new cases, 4 new recoveries, and 3 new deaths in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Pacific, and Middle East/Africa. pic.twitter.com/wJPe8nFBic — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 20, 2020

The numbers bring those who have recovered to 263 and those who have died to 143.

The DFA said 584 were still undergoing treatment.