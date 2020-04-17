9 QC inmates, 9 BJMP personnels test positive for COVID-19

Nine inmates from Quezon City Jail and nine personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We have nine PDL and nine personnel who were tested positive for COVID-19. As far as our personnel is concerned, naka-lockdown naman na po sila, March 20, kaya walang dapat ipag-alala ang kanilang pamilya pati na ang publiko,” BJMP spokesman Jail Chief Inspector Xavier Solda announced during the virtual press briefing on Friday.

Solda said that BJMP has initiated contact tracing while imposing decontamination operations at the QC jail.

He added that earlier this morning the health officers from the Department of Health visited the Quezon City Jail male dormitory to check the condition of the PDLs.

The infected PDLs were isolated in a quarantine facility in Payatas, Solda noted.

Meanwhile, the infected BJMP officers, who are in charge in paralegal and administrative duties, were placed under home quarantine.

“Hindi naman severe ‘yung symptoms nila. Nandoon pa rin ‘yung common symptoms na sore throat, may mga may ubo pa rin sa kanila. They were advised na mag-home quarantine muna,” he said.

“We will continue caring for the infected PDL until they are fully recovered and fit enough to be reintegrated to their respective cells,” he added.

As of Friday, the Quezon City already recorded 996 confirmed cases of COVID-19.