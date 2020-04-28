9 of 10 Filipinos have ‘high’ trust on Prez Duterte amid COVID-19 crisis: poll

Nine of 10 Filipinos have high trust in President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and his administration amid the crisis brought by the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to a poll released over the weekend.

Consultancy firm EON Group and research firm Tangere said that the President received a 94.03% trust rating from the public.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who recently celebrated her 55th birthday, got at least less than half of the respondents’ overall trust, with 40.09%.

On the other hand, House Speaker Alan Peter S. Cayetano got 66.19% while Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III got 56.17%.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto — the sole local government official mentioned in the report — received a 96.61% rating following his projects for his citizens amid the global pandemic.

Government agencies on the frontline of battling the COVID-19 pandemic also got high trust marks.

The Department of Health (DOH) got 84.79%; the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) received 82.19%; and the Department of Social Welfare and Development got 74.89%, according to the poll.

“Cooperation and compliance with government mandates hinge on public trust, especially in a time of unprecedented crisis when collective anxiety and uncertainty are high,” according to the report.

The participants were 5,425 users of the Tangere app across the country, the report stated.