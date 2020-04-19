868 Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Saturday, April 18, that a total of 898 Filipinos abroad contacted the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Out of the said number of COVID-19 positive patients, 255 have recovered, 115 have perished, and 498 continue to receive treatment for the said disease.

The Asia Pacific Region has the most number of Filipinos abroad, 273, who tested positive for COVID-19 followed by Europe, 244; America, 199; and Middle East – Africa region, 152.

DFA promised to continue to provide assistance and ensure the welfare of Filipinos abroad.

The department also reminded Filipinos abroad to coordinate with the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate if they wish to the return to the Philippines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.