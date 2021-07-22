8 senators to attend Prez Duterte’s final SONA on July 26

Aside from Senate President Vicente Sotto III, 8 senators have committed to physically attend the sixth and final State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 26 at Batasang Pambansa.

In a list provided by Sotto to the reporters on Thursday, the senators who will be physically witnessed to Duterte’s final SONA are Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri, Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Sherwin Gatchalian, Christopher “Bong” Go, Imee Marcos, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., and Francis Tolentino.

“Only eight manifested their intention to attend the SONA physically. The rest will be virtual,” Sotto said.

Meanwhile, 13 senators will be present in the opening of the 3rd regular session of the 18th Congress on Monday.

These are Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Zubiri, Dela Rosa, Gatchalian, Go, Tolentino, Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros, Marcos, Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay, and Revilla.

Those who will be physically attending the SONA are required to be fully vaccinated.

Attendees should also present a negative result of an RT-PCR test taken not more than 48 hours prior to entering the House plenary building.