6 PAL flights with repatriated OFWs to arrive at Subic airport

At least six (6) Philippine Airline flights, carrying mostly repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Saudi Arabia, are set to arrive at the Subic Bay International Airport (SBIA) within the month.

In a statement on Friday, Wilma Eisma, chair and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), said the first batch of the rerouted flights under the government’s program will arrive on Monday, July 5.

Eisma added that arriving passengers will be subjected to mandatory quarantine for seven to 10 days in local hotels and accommodation facilities accredited by the Department of Tourism and certified by the Bureau of Quarantine.

“The arrival of OFWs via Subic is in line with the policy of the Civil Aeronautics Board to impose a limit for all international airports in the country to accommodate just 1,500 passengers per day,” Eisma said.

Each PAL Airbus A330 flight will have an average of 230 passengers.