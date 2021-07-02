Nation

6 PAL flights with repatriated OFWs to arrive at Subic airport

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: A Philippine Airlines passenger jet is pictured at the tarmac of Terminal 3 at the Ninoy Aquino International airport in Pasay city, Metro Manila Philippines April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castrone

At least six (6) Philippine Airline flights, carrying mostly repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Saudi Arabia, are set to arrive at the Subic Bay International Airport (SBIA) within the month.

In a statement on Friday, Wilma Eisma, chair and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), said the first batch of the rerouted flights under the government’s program will arrive on Monday, July 5.

Eisma added that arriving passengers will be subjected to mandatory quarantine for seven to 10 days in local hotels and accommodation facilities accredited by the Department of Tourism and certified by the Bureau of Quarantine.

“The arrival of OFWs via Subic is in line with the policy of the Civil Aeronautics Board to impose a limit for all international airports in the country to accommodate just 1,500 passengers per day,” Eisma said.

Each PAL Airbus A330 flight will have an average of 230 passengers.

Related articles:

  1. OFWs arrive at NAIA after CAAP eases restrictions over international flights
  2. Suspension of international flights to remain until May 8 — IATF
  3. DOLE expects around 50,000 OFWs will be repatriated in the next coming days
  4. Tacloban Airport closed today Jet flights suspended indefinitely
  5. All international flights bound to Cebu diverted to NAIA starting May 29

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*