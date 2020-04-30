6 individuals perished in Tondo fire

Six individuals, including two minors, perished in a fire that engulfed residential houses in Tondo, Manila on Thursday morning.

In a report of RH Boy Gonzales, the fatalities were identified as Elizabeth Mendoza, Janet Rosales, Eugenio Pacia, and Rmedios Pacia, a senior citizen. Meanwhile, the minor siblings, Nicole Sorbito and Shane Bernadette Sorbito, were reportedly left inside their home by their mother to go to the supermarket.

JUST IN: Sunog, sumiklab sa Herbosa St., Tondo, Maynila; nasa unang alarma na. | via RH 29 @boy_gonzales pic.twitter.com/ciA9YnhGKj — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 29, 2020

FLASH: 5 ang patay sa sunog sa Herbosa St., Tondo, Maynila | via RH 29 @boy_gonzales pic.twitter.com/xHi4HqHQmj — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 30, 2020

Aside from casualties, four people, including a fireman, were injured in the said incident.

According to BFP Senior Inspector Guillermo, the fire took place at the corner of Tioco and Herbosa streets behind Pritil Market, an area residents referred to as “Tondominium.”

It started at 6:37 AM and was declared fire-out at 7:52 AM. It reached first alarm.

Over 20 families were affected by the blaze and will temporarily stay at a covered court in the area.