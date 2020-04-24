Nation

6 Abu Sayyaf rebels killed in Patikul, Sulu

by Kristan Carag
Six suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf terror group were killed during a firefight with the Philippine military on Wednesday. April 22, in Patikul, Sulu.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command said on Thursday, April 23, that the clash in Brgy. Latih, Patikul lasted for more than 30 minutes.

Government troops managed to recover the remains of Abu Sayyaf terrorists identified as Guro Khalid, Udal Muhamadar Said, and alias ‘Budah’.

Eight members of the 45th Infantry Battalion suffered injuries during the encounter, and were brought to Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City.

Government troops also clashed with suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Terror group on April 17 in Patikul that resulted to the deaths of 11 soldiers.

