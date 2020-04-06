4P’s beneficiaries, formal sectors, non-indigent elderly are not included in social amelioration program: IATF spox

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles clarified on Monday that beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the formal sectors are not included in the Social Amelioration Program of the government following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Noong ginawa ang calculation na 18 million low income families, hindi na po kasama iyong sa 4Ps kasi nabigyan na po ito ng emergency subsidy. Hindi na po sila kasama sa bibigyan ng Social Amelioration Card (SAC) ng LGU,” Nograles said during the Laging Handa briefing.

Nograles said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is already working with the local government units (LGUs) to allocate the budget proposal for the poorest of the poor households in the Philippines.

In an exclusive interview with dzRh, DSWD spokesperson Dir. Irene Dumlao said that they have already identified the households with low-income, informal workers, and members of the vulnerable sector, including senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, but do not benefit from 4Ps.

The financial assistance ranges from Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 per month based on the prevailing regional minimum wage rates.

Nograles also added that workers in the formal sector are not included in the program since they will receive cash assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Likewise, senior citizens who are retirees and already receiving a monthly pension from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and Social Security System (SSS) are also not qualified with the program.

The spokesman also clarified the distribution of social amelioration aid is per family, not per family member.

“Kapag isa po sa pamilya ang jeepney driver, at iyong asawa naman po ay labandera, isang Social Amelioration Card lang po para sa pamilya. Hindi po puwedeng dalawa sa isang pamilya,” he said.

Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, allows the President to provide emergency cash subsidy to around 18 million low-income households for two months.

As of Monday, the Philippines already reported 3,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 163 fatalities and 73 recoveries.

