38 RITM personnels recover from COVID-19

At least thirty-eight of the 45 personnel of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) who were infected by the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recovered.

In a statement on Tuesday, the RITM said the remaining seven employees remain under quarantine but are already in stable condition with mild to no symptoms. Meanwhile, those who recovered and already tested negative from the illness have since reported to work.

The RITM also added that it has already tested 1,280 of its personnel from April 18 to 24, where 1,000 have already received their results.

Earlier, the institution scaled down its operation following news of its staff testing positive for the virus.

On Sunday, the Department of Health announced RITM has already resumed its full operations.

“On behalf of the RITM family, I would like to thank the public for their understanding, kindness, support, and prayers. Indeed, there is no need for communities to discriminate or fear us, as we have humbly served—and will continue to serve—the Filipino people despite all adversities,” Carlos said.