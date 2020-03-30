Nation

335 OFWs tested positive for COVID-19: four fatalities recorded

by Christhel Cuazon
Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) wearing protective masks walk towards the departure entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Feb. 18, 2020. REUTERS

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported a total of 335 Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Of the said number, four have died: two from Europe and the other two from the Asia Pacific and Middle East/Africa regions.

In its advisory, DFA said 111 of them have already recovered and been discharged while 220 are still undergoing treatment.

“The 19.64% increase in the confirmed cases can be attributed to the number of new cases reported in the Asia and the Pacific and Europe regions. Moreover, the disparity in figures verified by DOH indicates strict patient confidentiality rules in some countries/regions,” DFA said in a statement.

 

