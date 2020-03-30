335 OFWs tested positive for COVID-19: four fatalities recorded

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported a total of 335 Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Of the said number, four have died: two from Europe and the other two from the Asia Pacific and Middle East/Africa regions.

In its advisory, DFA said 111 of them have already recovered and been discharged while 220 are still undergoing treatment.

As of 29 March 2020, a total of 335 OFs from the following regions have been confirmed COVID-19 positive: Asia and Pacific, Europe, Middle East/Africa, and Americas; of which 144 are DOH IHR verified, 55 are new cases, and 220 are undergoing treatment reported since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EC4dGM32vk — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) March 29, 2020

“The 19.64% increase in the confirmed cases can be attributed to the number of new cases reported in the Asia and the Pacific and Europe regions. Moreover, the disparity in figures verified by DOH indicates strict patient confidentiality rules in some countries/regions,” DFA said in a statement.