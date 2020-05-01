33 more Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19 – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Thursday, April 30, that 33 more Filipinos outside the Philippines have tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

As of Thursday, data from DFA showed that a total of 1,677 Filipinos staying abroad have contracted COVID-19.

Out of the said number, DFA said that 451 Filipinos have recovered, 201 Filipinos passed away, and 1,025 Filipinos continue to receive treatment against COVID-19.

The Americas has the highest number of overseas Filipinos infected with COVID-19 (471) followed by Europe (483), the Asia Pacific Region (367), and Middle East – Africa (356).

“The WHO Situation Report as of (Wednesday) records Europe and Americas, both home to most of our OFWs, as the two regions with the highest total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe,” DFA said.