22 PNP personnel test positive for COVID-19

22 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel have tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

PNP identified the three new COVID-19 positive police officers as 44-year old male, another 44-year old male, and a 34-year old male. All officers are assigned in Metro Manila.

As of 6:00PM on Tuesday, April 7, two police personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away, while two others recovered from the virus.

The PNP Health Service has also categorized 217 personnel as suspected persons under investigation. 1,351 personnel, meanwhile, are listed as possible cases of persons under monitoring.