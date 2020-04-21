200 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in PHL

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) recorded 200 new cases of patients who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DOH reported on Monday, April 20, that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines went up to 6,459.

19 more patients passed away after contacting the respiratory illness, which brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country up to 428.

The DOH also said that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries climbed up to 613 after 41 more patients recovered from the disease.