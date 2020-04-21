Top Stories

200 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in PHL

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) recorded 200 new cases of patients who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DOH reported on Monday, April 20, that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines went up to 6,459.

19 more patients passed away after contacting the respiratory illness, which brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country up to 428.

The DOH also said that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries climbed up to 613 after 41 more patients recovered from the disease.

Related articles:

  1. COVID-19 cases in PHL climbs up to 4,648
  2. 868 Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19
  3. 1,075 patients test positive for COVID-19 in the Philippines
  4. DOH: 3,246 patients test positive for COVID-19; 152 dead, 64 recovered
  5. Number of COVID-19 positive patients in the Philippines passes 700 mark; 45 dead

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*