2 ships start to serve as quarantine facilities for seafarers, OFWs

Two passenger ships commissioned by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) started on Sunday, April 12, to operate as temporary quarantine vessels, and accommodate returning seafarers and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“We have seen the need to step up and help the health sector attend to the needs of our countrymen. As we are expecting more repatriates to return home, we came up with these quarantine ships to serve as their temporary accommodations while they are on forced 14-day quarantine,” DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

“Alam naman natin na karamihan sa mga ospital ngayon dito sa Metro Manila ay puno na, kaya’t malaking tulong ito para hindi na makadagdag pa sa sitwasyon,” Tugade added.

DOTr said that one of the ships can accommodate 800 individuals while the other vessel can only accommodate 300 people in order to observe social distancing.

2Go Shipping partnered with DOTr and lent the two vessels in an effort to help in the containment efforts being carried out by the government against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The ships are currently docked at Pier 15, South Harbor, Port Area in Manila.

Meanwhile, DOTr Usec. Artemio Tuazon clarified that only seafarers and OFWs who show no symptoms of COVID-19 will be quarantined at the ships for a period of 14 days.

“Ang silbi ‘ho nitong quarantine ships ay para i-accommodate iyong mga sasailalim sa mandatory 14-day quarantine. Hindi ibig sabihin na may sakit ‘ho sila. Malinaw po na sila lang ‘yung tatanggapin dito,” Tuazon explained.

“The vessels were also inspected by the DOH (Department of Health) and Bureau of Quarantine, and we will make sure that health protocols are strictly implemented,” he added.