2 Filipinos test positive for COVID-19 in Japan

Two more Filipinos residing in Japan have contracted the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel confirmed in a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

Laurel said that the two Filipinos who tested positive for the viral disease were from Osaka and Nagoya.

However, the ambassador said that this is “not alarming” as the number of cases in Japan is smaller compared to the 325,000 total Filipino community population in the said country.

Also, Laurel mentioned that one of the 80 Filipinos who got infected inside the M/V Diamond Princess remains hospitalized in Japan.

In the latest data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), a total of 335 Filipinos abroad confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the said number, four have died: two from Europe and the other two from the Asia Pacific and Middle East/Africa regions.

