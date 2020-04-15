18-year old cancer patient dies in Davao City after contracting COVID-19

An 18-year old cancer patient passed away at a health facility in Davao City after contracting the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Dr. Ian Gonzales, chief of the Department of Health Northern Mindanao Infectious Diseases Cluster, said that the patient had been going in and out of the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City to receive treatment for cancer since July.

Gonzales suspects that the patient got infected with COVID-19 while in Davao City.

The family of the patient lives in Brgy. Bulua, Cagayan De Oro City and he only had contact with his father, who is based in Davao City, before passing away.