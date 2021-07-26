Nation

13 senators physically attend opening of 3rd regular session

by Christhel Cuazon
Official photo of the 13 Senators at the opening of the 3rd session of the 18th Congress on Monday, July 26. (Photo courtesy: Senate of the Philippines)

Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III has opened the third and last regular session of the 18th Congress on Monday, July 26, hours before the much-anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aside from Sotto, those who are present in the opening of the Senate session are Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Panfilo Lacson, Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros, Sherwin Gatchalian, Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay, Francis Tolentino, Ronald dela Rosa, Bong Go, and Ramon Revilla Jr.

 

Those in virtual attendance were Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senators Sonny Angara, Lito Lapid, Kiko Pangilinan, Koko Pimentel, Cynthia Villar, Mary Grace Poe, Imee Marcos, and Manny Pacquiao.

During the opening of the session, Sotto presided over the approval of Senate Resolutions 782 and 783, informing the House of Representatives that a quorum was present in the Senate.

The upper chamber also adopted Concurrent Resolution No. 18 which approves the conduct of a joint session with the House of Representatives later today for Duterte’s sixth and final SONA.

The Senate next adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 15 creating a joint committee to notify the President that Congress was ready to hear his sixth and last SONA.

In his speech, Sotto called the senators to “continue to serve our people through legislation and guide the course of our public discourse towards rational and effective solutions to the country’s problems and the promotion of the general welfare.”

“The values of life, liberty, justice, and equality will never go out of style. The Senate is ready and willing to be a partner of the other branches of government in correcting any wrong or discontinuing a measure that is counter-productive,” Sotto said.

Duterte is set to deliver his sixth and last SONA today at 4 PM at the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

