120,000 UP-developed COVID-19 test kits to be available starting April 4

A total of 120,00 test kits for COVID-19 developed by the local scientists of the University of the Philippines (UP) will be available starting Saturday, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said Monday.

In a statement, the DOST said Manila HealthTek Inc, a diagnostic solutions laboratory, had received the first batch of reagents that would enable it to manufacture kits for 120,000 tests.

“From April 4 (Saturday) to 25, there will be a field implementation for the 26,000 testing kits funded under the DOST and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) Project,” DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said.

Dela Peña said they will prioritize the production of 26,000 test kits, funded by the DOST and the UP National Institute of Health, for field implementation and distribution to certain hospitals that can do the testing.

They will be ready to be distributed to the following hospitals from April 4 to 25:

Philippine General Hospital, Manila

Makati Medical Center

The Medical City, Pasig City

Baguio General Hospital

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Cebu City

Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao City

Meanwhile, the remaining 94,000 testing kits will be sold commercially by Manila HealthTek at around PHP 1,300 per kit, which is cheaper than the units currently being used in hospitals which cost about PHP 8,000.

The field validation for the COVID-19 testing kits is ongoing and is expected to be finished by Wednesday, De la Peña said.

“We have informed the FDA that requirements for CPR Certification will be submitted on Wednesday, April 1 at the latest,” he said.

He added that the issuance of the Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) from the Food and Drug Administration Philippines (FDA) is expected on Friday, April 3.