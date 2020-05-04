14 Senate employees infected by COVID-19 as session resumes

Fourteen employees of the Senate have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which were taken just hours ahead as the session in Congress resumed on Monday.

Initially, Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III said that two of them were staff members of senators, including one from Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s office, one is a waiter, one is a plenary employee, and the rest are from the Office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms.

Later on, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri updated the count to be 14.

Gatchalian also confirmed that one of his staff was among those who turned out positive for antibodies in the rapid testing.

All of them were brought to the hospital to undergo a swab test and be quarantined, Sotto added.

Rapid testing is among the health measures being undertaken at the Senate as sessions resumed on Monday.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), rapid test kits detect antibody isotypes IgM and IgG are not as accurate as real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR tests, which detect the virus itself.

As such, those who test positive for coronavirus using rapid tests must undergo a confirmatory RT-PCR test, which would require nose and throat swabs from them.

It can be recalled that three senators have earlier tested positive for coronavirus, with all of them have recovered. However, Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara has tested positive again for the virus a month after he recovered.