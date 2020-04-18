11 soldiers killed in firefight with Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

Eleven soldiers were killed while 14 others were hurt in a firefight with bandits in Patikul town, Sulu on Friday.

In a statement, Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the military’s Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom), said that the government troops encountered the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf Group in Sitio Bud Lubong, Barangay Danag around 3:00 PM.

Sobejana added that the gunbattle lasted for an hour before the bandits fled the area.

The military said they lost 6 R4 rifles, a K3 SAW machine gun, an R4 rifle with a grenade launcher, and a handheld radio in the encounter.

Wesmincom sent its condolence to the families of the killed soldiers.

“With the determination to ensure the safety and security of the community against the ASG, eleven soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice in an hour-long ferocious gunfight with the terrorist group in Sulu today,” it said in a statement.

“The Western Mindanao Command empathizes with the bereaved families of our fallen heroes who, with their intestinal fortitude, fought hard and braved the encounter against the Abu Sayyaf group.”

Wesmincom also vows to provide assistance to the soldier’s families.