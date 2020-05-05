Top Stories

109 PNP personnel test positive for COVID-19

by Kristan Carag
A total of 109 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel have tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

PNP Health Service Director PBGen. Herminio Tadeo Jr. identified on Monday, April 4, four new confirmed COVID-19 cases as a 35 year old female, a 32 year old male, a 39 year old female and a 45 year old male.

Tadeo mentioned that 17 of the 109 COVID-19 positive PNP personnel have recovered from the illness while three have passed away.

Meanwhile, a total of 369 PNP personnel were categorized as Probable Persons Under Investigation while a total 375 personnel were recommended as Suspected Persons Under Investigation.

