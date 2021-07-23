‘10,000 new cases per day’ group warns as CoVid19 reproduction rate continues to rise in NCR

The OCTA Research Group fears that the Philippines will record at least 10,000 new cases of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) per day in the upcoming weeks.

Dr. Michael Tee, a researcher for the OCTA Research Group, made the warning on Thursday, July 22, after the group noticed that the COVID-19 reproduction rate in the National Capital Region continues to rise.

“Lagi natin tatandaan yung mga projection na sinasabi ng OCTA ay kung walang gagawin,” Tee said during DZRH’s Metro Manila Ngayon.

“Ang maganda kasi dahil napipick-up itong mga ganitong pag-taas, ang ating mga local government unit at local chief executives, tignan mo, ay gumagawa na rin ng sariling paraan,” the professor added.

As of Thursday, the COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila rose to 1.15 according to the group.

The OCTA Research Group, however, said that the rise in new infections cannot yet be attributed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Hihintayin pa natin yung data,” Tee stressed.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday that number of Delta variant cases climbed up to 47 after the agency detected 12 new cases: six in Bataan, two in Laguna, one in Manila, two in Pasig City, and one in Taguig City.

DOH assured that 36 people infected with the Delta variant, including the 12 new cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

“The DOH reminds the public that as the government continually strengthens our healthcare capacity, the minimum public health standards and getting vaccinated when it is our turn are still the best defense against any variant,” the department said.

DOH also recorded 187 new cases of the Alpha variant, and 142 new cases of the Beta variant.

The World Health Organization has declared both variants as variants of concern.