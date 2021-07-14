1,000 residents benefit from DZRH community pantry in Caloocan

DZRH set up a community pantry on Tuesday, July 13, along Torres Bugallon street in Barangay 5, Sangandaan, Caloocan as part of the 82nd anniversary activities of the radio station and to show gratitude to its listeners.

DZRH Operation Tulong public service head and radio host Mae Binauhan led the distribution of 1,000 eco-bags containing sacks of unhusked rice, vitamins, and various grocery items.

The eco-bags also have various vegetables from Central Luzon, particularly the province of Nueva Ecija.

DZRH Operation Tulong, the public service program of the flagship AM radio station of the Manila Broadcasting Company, partnered with ‘Vieva – Lingkud Bayanihan’, led by VIEVA founding president Leah Cruz, to organize the activity amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Itong gawain natin ay hindi lamang nating ginagawa ngayon pandemic. Ito ay ginagawa na natin pa noong mga nakakaraang mga taon pa kung saan yung ating mga kababayan kung saan nangangailangan,” Cruz said.

On Wednesday, July 14, DZRH will set up two community pantries in Navotas City.

DZRH will once again give away 1,000 eco-bags at the community pantries in Brgy. San Rafael, and along Road 10 in Sitio Puting Bato, Brgy. North Bay Boulevard South Proper.

The station also plans to distribute eco-bags, containing various grocery items, to 2,000 beneficiaries on Friday, July 15, at community pantries in Tondo, Manila, and along Stanford Street in Brgy. 65, Pasay City.