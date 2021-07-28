10 repatriated OFWs in Davao City test positive for COVID-19

10 repatriated overseas Filipino workers tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) after they arrived in Davao City.

Davao City mayor Sara Duterte – Carpio said that seven of the 10 OFWs came from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, while the remaining three repatriates came from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

138 repatriated OFWs arrived in Davao City from Bangladesh on July 15, while 350 OFWs arrived from Dubai on July 18.

Carpio assures that Davao City will not experience a rise of new COVID-19 cases by accepting repatriation flights from outside the Philippines.

The local chief executive stressed that repatriates will undergo a ‘bubble’ arrival process and go directly to an isolation, where they will undergo COVID-19 processing.