Zamora confirms: 7 of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases are from San Juan City

Seven of the 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines are from San Juan City, Mayor Francis Zamora confirmed on Wednesday.

In a public advisory, the San Juan City government said that two cases were added from the list released by the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday.

DOH NCR Regional Director Dr. Corazon Flores said that a 64-year-old male from Barangay Greenhills and a 28-year-old female from Barangay Maytunas have tested positive for the virus and are admitted in a private hospital in Pasig. Both are now in stable condition.

The following are the details of the five COVID-19 patients from San Juan City who were earlier reported:

A 70-year-old male and a 69-year-old female from Barangay Greenhills who had a travel history to Bali, Indonesia, currently admitted in a private hospital in Parañaque

A 72-year-old male living in Barangay Little Baguio with no travel history and no visit within a month to any COVID-19 associated location, currently admitted in a private hospital in Pasig

A 30-year-old female residing in Barangay West Crame being treated in a public tertiary health facility in Manila

A 51-year-old female resident of Barangay Corazon de Jesus with possible close contact to a patient currently being treated in a private hospital in San Juan City

The advisory added that “all patients are showing symptoms and in now stable condition.”

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte has already placed the country under a state of a public health emergency.