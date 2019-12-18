Zaldy Ampatuan discharged from hospital a day before verdict on Maguindanao massacre case

Former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan has been discharged from the Makati Medical Center, a day before the promulgation of the verdict on the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre on Thursday, in which he is among the primary suspects.

Ampatuan, in his wheelchair, can be seen exiting the hospital and boarding a heavily-guarded Bureau of Jail Management and Penology vehicle.

In a three-page order dated Monday, Dec. 16, Judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes of Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 ordered the immediate return of Ampatuan, a primary suspect in the 2009 massacre in Maguindanao to the detention facility of Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City.

Reyes also denied the request of the Ampatuan camp to extend his confinement at the Makati Medical Center, where he has been hospitalized after suffering from stroke in October. She said that there is no longer any need for Ampatuan ‘to remain in the hospital as the procedure during rehabilitation sessions can be done to him as an out-patient’.

Reyes added that the rehabilitation doctor can issue a prescription on what procedures are to be followed by the physical therapist.

“Unless his attending physicians, Dr. Katerina Tanya Peres – Gosiengfao, Dr. Paul Kristian Manog Jaca, Cardiologist and Neurologist will execute a Certification under oath that his return to the detention facility will endanger his life, reason dictates that the relief being for in the Motion filed by the prosecution must be granted,” the order read.

Ampatuan spent at least 40 days in the hospital.

Early November when reports of Ampatuan suffering from a stroke surfaced online.

In a document released to the public, it is said that he is still under observation at the Makati Medical Center after a week of confinement in its intensive care unit from October 22 to October 29. He is currently undergoing continuous physical and occupational therapy for his paralyzed left arm and difficulty in walking.

According to the letter of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Ampatuan was rushed to the hospital last October 21 after showing signs of a stroke but was declared in stable condition soon after.

The reports also showed that Ampatuan was diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes, and heart ailment.

In 2009, fifty-eight persons, mostly journalists, were killed while they are covering the filing of the certificate of candidacy of the then-gubernatorial candidate and now-House Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu in Shariff Aguak. Their convoy was allegedly blocked by more than a hundred armed men led by primary accused Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan, Jr.

According to the witnesses, Ampatuan allegedly shot some of the victims and ordered his men to bury the fatalities in a shallow mass grave in Sitio Masalay, Barangay Salman, Ampatuan town in Maguindanao while his late father, Andal Ampatuan Sr., allegedly ordered the killing of all the victims.

At least 101 of the 197 accused are due to be sentenced on Thursday.