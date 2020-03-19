IATF slams Vico Sotto: “Social distancing will be difficult to enforce inside a tricycle”

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Wednesday night slammed the proposal of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto to allow tricycles to operate during the Luzon-wide “enhanced community quarantine” for the benefit of the residents.

During a press briefing in Malacañang, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that IATF sees no reason to allow tricycles to ply roads during the quarantine since social distancing will be difficult to enforce inside.

According to Sotto, the operation of tricycles in the city aims to ferry health workers and emergency patients to hospitals in Pasig.

He added that tricycle trips would be subject to protocols set by local authorities such as limiting the number of passengers per vehicle consistent with social distancing rules.

However, Nograles insisted that local government units can make use of other vehicles, whether government-owned or borrowed from citizens, to transport frontline workers.

“May jeep ka or may multicab ka or four-wheel vehicle, either sayo or makihiram ka sa constituents mo or something. ‘Yong ibang LGUs naman nagco-comply,” Nograles said.

“Let’s all stick to the common ground rules, ‘yon po ang pakiusap namin… Ginagawa po natin itong lahat para lahat pantay-pantay at lahat maproteksyunan,” he added.

Tricycles were among the modes of public transportation banned during the enhanced community quarantine which will last until April 13, 2020.