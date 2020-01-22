Yassi defends sister amid Jadine’s breakup

TV star Yassi Pressman was quick to defend her sister Issa amid rumors that allegedly, she is the third party in the James Reid-Nadine Lustre break up.

In a social media post on Wednesday, accompanied with a picture of her and Nadine, Yassi said that her sister would’ve left the issue slip without commenting on it. However, being the older sister, she needs to speak up and clarify things before they totally get out of hand.

In her post, she mentioned that by keeping quiet about the whole thing, her sister has been receiving hurtful words from some people. In the picture, she was mid laugh while covering her mouth while Nadine had her hand on her forehead with eyes closed.

Yassi’s caption reads: “This was me and nadz last night, watching how some of us become cruel over untrue statements. (smiley emoji)

Initially we all laughed about how crazy the things that woke us up yesterday were, and then… they started getting out of hand, at di nay un tama…

Ayaw na po sana naming patulan, but we decided to post something because cyber-bullying is not okay, it is never okay.

Be careful with the words you say, and things you THINK are true on social media.

They’re not always the truth.

Do not be so quick to point fingers, when you do not have the proper information.

#thinkbeforeyouclick”

In the end, she wrote that all parties involved are ok and that she hopes that everybody will be ok as well.

Rumors started circulating last year when different broadsheets and tabloids hinted of a breakup between the power couple. Nadine belied these rumors.

However, earlier this week, in a joint statement, James and Nadine confirmed that they’re no longer together. Also, the statement said that they remain good friends and will continue to work together. Nadine is now under James’ label, Careless Music Manila.