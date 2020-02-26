Top Stories

Wuhan repatriates to leave New Clark City quarantine area on Saturday

by Kristan Carag
Photo Credits: facebook.com/OfficialDOHgov

The 30 repatriated Filipinos from Wuhan, China will complete their 14-day quarantine at the Athletes’ Village of New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque said on Friday, Feb. 21, that the repatriates will receive a certificate of quarantine clearance as proof that they completed the 14-day quarantine period.

The Philippine government requires Filipino nationals and Philippine passport holders coming from China to undergo quarantine for 14-days as part of its measures to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Duque further assured that none of the repatriates tested positive of the virus

Maayos naman. Yung mga nagkaroon ng symptomas puro negative,” the Health chief said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

We try our best na talagang walang problema. Napanatili natin silang mga persons under monitoring lang. Hindi sila patients under investigation,” he added.

Duque also reported that one of the repatriates gave birth while quarantined at the New Clark City.

