Wrecked PNP chopper has no blackbox, says Eleazar

The Bell 429 chopper that crashed on Thursday inside the Laperal compound in Laguna while carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Archie Gamboa and several other officials has no black box, PNP Directorial Staff chief Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar said on Friday.

“Mayroon kasing sinasabi na may flight radar and black box pero we have yet to find out. But according to the provincial director of Laguna who happens to be a pilot, itong Bell 429 wala siyang black box,” Eleazar, who leads the investigation for Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Bell 429, told reporters.

Earlier, Eleazar led the visit to the crash site in Barangay San Antonio in Laguna.

Eleazar vowed to make use of the existing pieces of evidence, which includes statements of witnesses, first responders, and passengers, during the investigation.

The PNP Command Group and Quad Staff had ordered that the entire fleet of its rotary-wing aircraft be grounded while a “full-blown” investigation is ongoing. It will also seek the assistance of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Philippine Air Force Safety Office for the probing of the incident.

“This is probably the first time that the PNP will conduct aircraft crash investigation. We really need the help of concerned agencies even though we have seasoned investigators,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar said there is no timetable for the investigation as the PNP is eyeing a thorough probe which will ensure that the accident will not happen again.

“Wala tayong timetable pero the soonest possible time na matapos natin ito, mas maganda. Remember, we need a thorough investigation,” he added.

On Thursday, the two-year-old PNP chopper boarded by Gamboa, spokesman Gerald Banac, PNP comptrollership chief Major General Jovic Ramos, PNP intelligence director Mariel Magaway, an aide of Gamboa, 2 pilots and a technician crashed after it got tangled in a power line inside the compound.

All the victims are now in stable condition except the two Generals: Ramos and Magaway who are still in critical condition.

