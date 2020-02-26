Lifestyle & Entertainment

World’s oldest man dies in Japan at 112

by Christhel Cuazon
112-year-old Japanese man Chitetsu Watanabe poses next to calligraphy reading in Japanese ‘World Number One’ after he was awarded as the world’s oldest living male in Joetsu, Niigata prefecture on February 12 | Photo courtesy: AFP

The world’s oldest living man, Chitetsu Watanabe, has died on Sunday at the age of 112.

The information was confirmed by the Niigata prefecture government in a statement on Tuesday.

Watanabe, who was residing at a nursing home in Niigata, was born on March 5th, 1907. He was officially confirmed by the Guinness World Record as the oldest living man on February 12 this year.

He had 5 children, said the secret to longevity was to “not get angry and keep a smile on your face.”

The oldest man in Japan is now Issaku Tomoe, who is 110 years old, according to Jiji Press, although it was not clear if Tomoe holds the title globally.

The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.

