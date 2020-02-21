Woes of SMB pile up after Romeo’s right ankle injury in pre-season game

San Miguel Beerman Terrence Romeo hopes that he did not suffer a major injury after hurting his right ankle during a pre-season game against the Alaska Aces on Friday, Feb.21

Romeo tripped over a training equipment placed next to the court after hitting a buzzer-beater at the end of the second quarter of the game held at the Upper Deck Sports Center in Ortigas

“Pagkatapos ko tumira, natapakan ko yung parang bike na bakal. Pag-step ko, may tumunog. Sana tapilok lang talaga,” said Romeo, who was carried away from the court after the incident.

The Beermen lost the game, 81-79

San Miguel, the defending champions of the PBA Philippine Cup, will already miss the services of five-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo in the upcoming All-Filipino Conference after he fractured his right tibia during practice.

Marcio Lassiteris also nursing a fractured nose but the shooting guard still hopes that he can suit up for the Beermen in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup by wearing a face mask.

The opening of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup has been moved from March 1 to March 8 due to threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).