Without extension of pilot period, Angkas will no longer offer transportation services after Dec. 26

The six-month pilot program of motorcycle ride hailing application Angkas will end on Dec. 26.

Angkas spokesperson and chief transport advocate George Royeca confirmed that Angkas will no longer offer their transportation services after Dec. 26 if the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will not extend the pilot program.

Royeca assured the public that they have met with the technical working group of the DOTr for a possible extension and they showed a positive response.

“Nag-request tayo ng extension kasi kinulungan tayo ng oras para gawing batas yung motorcycle taxi. Sana ma-grant yung extension natin hopefully for another few months,” he explained during an interview with DZRH.

Aside from the DOTr, Royeca added that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board also looks favorably in the possibility of an extension.

He also revealed that they made an appeal to Congress for an extension of the pilot program and for an immediate legislation of motorcycle taxis.

Royeca explained that the pilot program seeks viability and safety of motorcycle taxis, and Angkas has upheld a safety record of 99.97 percent.

“May aksidente tayo. Hindi naman talaga natin maiiwasan iyon. 00.03 percent yung mga aksidente natin,” Royeca said.

“Yung aksidente natin wala, sa awa naman ng Diyos, naman namatay. Yung accidents were really non-serious in nature. Ang pinaka-seryoso natin ay mga fracture,” he added,

Aside from their customers, around 27,000 bikers of Angkas in Metro Manila and Cebu will also be affected if the pilot program will not get extended.

Royeca further clarified that the termination of the pilot program will only affect their transportation services but their delivery services will continue.