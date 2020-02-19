World

WHO reports 92 cases of human-to-human coronavirus cases outside China

by DZRH News Online
People wearing face masks walk inside a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

GENEVA (Reuters) – There have been 92 cases of human-to-human spread of the coronavirus in 12 countries outside China but the World Health Organization does not have the data to make comparisons with China, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

He said the WHO had not seen sustained local transmission except in specific cases, such as on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

China has reported 72,528 cases to WHO including 1,850 deaths as of Tuesday morning, Tedros said.

 

