Whistleblower tags 90% of Immigration officers involved in ‘pastillas’ scheme

A witness from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) revealed on Thursday that about ninety percent of its current and past personnel are involved in the so-called “pastillas” scheme which receives ‘service fee’ from Chinese nationals in exchange for their ease entrance in the country.

During the Senate hearing, Immigration officer and whistleblower Allison Chiong testified he has “personally witnessed various illegal transactions over the years involving extortion money in exchange of unimpeded passage through the Philippines, whether leaving or entering the country.”

Earlier, Senator Risa Hontiveros said that the Chinese nationals would pay Php 10,000 each as grease money to the immigration officials.

Just like Hontiveros, Chiong said that the reason behind the ‘pastillas’ monicker is that the cash used to be hidden in rolled bond paper like the wrapping for the milk candy, but that has since been upgraded to pay envelopes for the release of kickbacks.

“Each cooperating immigration officer would receive around PHP 20,000 weekly for Terminal 1 duties and PHP 8,000 weekly for Terminal 3 duties… Someone among the group would shout ‘It’s pastillas time!’ each time the money is already divided,” Chiong stated, adding that he once received ‘pastillas.’

Chiong also showed photos of an alleged group in the mobile app Viber that has since been deleted, where officers are given the names of Chinese nationals who should receive “VIP” treatment.

In his affidavit, Chiong said immigration personnel started the money-making scheme in order to offset lost earnings when the Department of Justice (DOJ) removed the overtime pay of all immigration officers in 2016. He added that some immigration officers decided to offer “VIP services” to immigrants in order to cope with the substantial deduction of their salaries.

Chiong mentioned former port operations divisions chief Red Mariñas, who said to have appointed officers whom he called “suppliers of Chinese passengers” and collected the grease money. He was assigned as BI associate commissioner but later resigned to run as mayor of Muntinlupa City.

The “lucrative operations” were later taken over by former BI-Travel Control Enforcement Unit (TCEU) chiefs Bien Guevarra, Glenn Comia, and Den Binsol. He also identified the heads of the “other syndicated groups” as Totoy Magbuhos, Deon Albao, Paul Borja, Anthony Lopez, and Dennis Robles.

Chiong said Guevarra, Comia, and Binsol were relieved from their former posts in the middle of 2019 but still maintain the syndicate group’s operations.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte relieved the officials involved in the said scheme whom he called as ‘a grave form of corruption which cannot be countenanced by the government’.

