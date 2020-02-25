‘We’ve been kinda off and on in terms of our contact with him’ Alapag says on Brownlee

Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag admitted that he remains in the dark regarding the status of American basketball player Justin Brownlee, who has yet to show up in any of their games in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

Alapag said that they have been ‘off and on’ in their contact with Brownlee.

“I wish I had you know a more detailed answer for you guys but we’ve been kinda off and on in terms of our contact with him,” Alapag told reporters.

Brownlee was supposed to suit up for Alab in their last two games against Kuala Lumpur Dragons on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Saigon Heat on Sunday, Feb. 23, but the player was a no-show.

Alapag, meanwhile, hopes that Brownlee is doing well in the United States of America and that he will soon make his return to Alab Pilipinas.

“Hopefully, we all know what he is capable but if he is not here, it’s hard to gauge what will happen moving forward,” the coach stressed.

“My biggest concern is making sure that he is okay because we haven’t had much contact with him and hopefully he makes his way to Manila soon,” he added.

Brownlee previously played for Alab Pilipinas during the eight ABL season during which they won the title.