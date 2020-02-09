‘We in Capas offer our home’ mayor backtracks opposition of using New Clark City as quarantine zone

Capas, Tarlac mayor Reynaldo Catacutan welcomed the arrival of repatriated Filipinos at the New Clark City (NCC) from Wuhan, China.

“We in Capas, offer our home, our sympathy, and prayers for the health of our fellow Filipinos at sana po magkaroon na ng permanenteng solusyon para sa NCoV (novel coronavirus),” Catacutan said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The mayor issued the statement after, initially, appealing for the Department of Health and President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider using the Athletes’ Village of NCC in Capas as a quarantine area for Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan, the ground zero of the 2019 nCoV.

Catacutan explained that his initial reaction stemmed from panic caused by the sudden news regarding the NCC, and due to not being informed prior the announcement.

“We were blindsided. And we owed it to our people na mag explain sa kanila pero wala kaming full information the very moment na lumabas po ito sa national news,” the local chief executive stressed.

“Nagkaroon po ng spread of fear at fake news. Una dahil hindi po kami nainform, at hindi namin nai-relay sa mga tao,” he added.

Catacutan insisted that Capas should have been informed before the implementation of any projects, programs, or measures especially regarding health concerns and global issues.

While his previous opposition has diminished, Catacutan still questioned the use of NCC, a sports complex, as a quarantine zone, and fears the impact of such move to Capas.

“Ano ang magiging implication nito sa image ng Capas at ng New Clark City gayong may mga upcoming events sana dito. Ano kaya ang magiging future ng NCC kung magiging quarantine zone ito at biglang may magpositive,” the mayor pointed out.

“Ang NCC na ginastusan po ng napakalaki ng national government at ipinagmalaki natin bilang world-class facility. Baka masayang at magkaroon ng stigma o irreversible negative image bilang quarantine zone,” he added.

The mayor also defended the initial reaction of the Capas local government unit, which passed a resolution objecting the use of NCC as a quarantine area.

“Ang reaksyon po ng mga tao sa Capas ay hindi po akto ng pagiging maramot kundi pruweba na ganito ang nangyayari kapag hindi naiintindihan ng mga tao ang sitwasyon, prublema at solusyon. Sila ay nagpapanic, natatakot, nagagalit at umaalma,” Catacutan explained.

“Ang mga tao sa Capas po ay nakaranas na ng napakaraming trahedya pero hindi po sila nakakalimot tumulong din sa iba sa napakaraming pagkakataon,” he added.

Catacutan, however, acknowledged that the Bases Conversion and Development Authority has authority over New Clark City and the local government unit has no jurisdiction over the complex.