WATCH: Trillanes is now a vlogger, introduces ‘TRx’ first episode

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is now a vlogger.

On Wednesday, hours after he bailed out for his sedition charges, the former senator introduced himself as citizen Sonny, Prof. Sonny or simply Sonny in the first episode of his vlog TRx or Trillanes Explains.

According to Trillanes, his vlog will feature “exposés” about the current administration based on information he has gathered from research, people from his own network and private citizens. He also plans to fight the spread of “fake news” and propaganda through this platform.

“Welcome to my VLOG! Noong natapos ang aking termino, naisip ko, kailangan ko pa ring magsilbi sa ating bayan. Ito ngayon ang aking paraan para mapagpatuloy ‘yun. Kaya abangan ninyo ang future episodes ng #TRX #TrillanesExplains,” Trillanes’ caption reads.

Trillanes said he wanted to continue his advocacy and continue serving the country, adding that he will soon tackle issues concerning the current administration.

“Bakit ako nagba-vlog? Ganito kasi ‘yan. Noong natapos ang aking termino, naisip ko na kailangan ko pa ring magsilbi sa ating bayan. So itong aking adbokasiya ng Magdalo nu’ng 2003 na laban sa corruption at pagreporma ng ating gobyerno, ito ngayon ang aking paraan para maipagpatuloy ‘yun,” he added.

In the first episode of his vlog, he gave a preview of some issues such as the chief executive’s alleged hidden wealth in bank accounts and supposed anomalies in the Philippine Navy frigates deal.

“Paano ko nagagawa ang aking mga exposés? Merong iba’t ibang paraan. Una, sa aming mga imbestigasyon at research. Pangalawa, ito ay ibinigay na information ng aking mga network sa iba’t ibang sangay ng gobyerno. At pangatlo, meron ding mga impormasyon galing sa mga ordinaryong mga kababayan natin,” he noted.

Trillanes, a staunch critic of Duterte, posted PHP 10,000 as bail for a conspiracy to commit sedition case filed against him from their alleged involvement in the ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ videos which implicated the family and allies of President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drug trade in the Philippines.

