WATCH: Prez Duterte urges public to stay vigilant, assures that the gov’t is ready amid CoVID-19 threat

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte assured the public that the government works hand-in-hand together with its partners in fighting against the threat brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 or CoVID-19, which believed to have originated in China.

The President’s video message appeared weeks after the Philippines confirmed its cases of CoVID-19.

“The government, together with the World Health Organization, medical societies and partners in private sectors is addressing the challenge and preparing for any eventuality,” Duterte said in the video message.

Duterte also reiterated that the country’s confirmed cases still remains at three, with one fatality and the two others that have recorded and has been discharged in the hospital, and that there is no evidence yet of local community transmission.

He added that among the actions of the government was the successful repatriation of the 30 Filipinos in China last Sunday.

The said Filipinos, who all tested negative from the virus, are currently under the 14-day quarantine in New Clark City in Tarlac as per the government protocols.

“To our kababayans who remain in lockdown areas in China, I assure you that the government is ready to bring you home if you want. Hindi naman kayo papabayaan,” Duterte assured.

He also addressed the Filipinos saying that ” I understand many of you are worried about the world health and the well being of our loved ones. It is normal to feel anxious, concerned and even afraid.”

Duterte then pleads Filipinos who have respiratory ailments to wear facemasks and practice good hygiene and frequent hand washing to prevent infection.

“I call on our people to remain calm, vigilant, responsible and I also ask your trust and cooperation, support as we face the challenge. Tayo ay magkaisa together as one nation, this challenge can be overcome,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) that there are 382 persons under investigation (PUIs) after manifesting symptoms of the said disease.

However, it was revealed that 196 of them have tested negative, so far.

