WATCH: Katy Perry announces pregnancy over latest music video

by Christhel Cuazon
American singer Katy Perry announced her pregnancy through her new music video uploaded on Thursday, March 5 | Katy Perry/Instagram photo

Katy Perry and fiance, Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together!

On Thursday, the American singer revealed the good news through her new music video “Never Worn White” where her obvious ‘baby bump’ can be seen in her long white dress. Shortly after the MV, the 35-year-old singer told on her Instagram Live that her sixth album will come out in the summer, around the same time as her due date.

“Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s call it a double whammy. It’s a two-fer,” the singer excitedly said.

Perry has been engaged to actor Orlando Bloom since Valentine’s Day in 2019 following a three-year on-off relationship.

WATCH ‘NEVER WORN WHITE’ MV HERE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

