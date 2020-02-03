WATCH: Iya Villania, Drew Arellano announce baby number 3!

Good news awaits all the fans of Kuya Primo and Baby Bro (Leon), children of celebrity couple Iya Villania and Drew Arellano, as another baby is on its way!
Been meaning to post this sooner but then… life 🙈😆 Here’s a look at the awesome giveaways at the boys’ party 😆 @arteegram_manila always have great suggestions and their mini sofa was something new that they made for Primo and Leon 😊 we had the works! Mini sofa, mugs, backpack, pens, coin banks! And even a coloring set with toy story crayons by @crayoloveph ❤️ I didn’t get to witness it but apparently everyone was trying to reserve their fave character mini sofa 😂 📸 @rocket
On Friday, the couple announced the good news through their vlog entry on their YouTube channel, ‘Life With Arellanos.’
In the said vlog, Iya, 33, gave her husband Drew, 40, an envelope that contains the sonogram of their baby number 3. At first, Drew was in deep disbelief and had to continuously ask his wife for confirmation before finally expressing excitement about the latest addition to their family.
The vlog also showed their relatives’ reactions to the news with others cheering for a baby girl.
Villania and Arellano have been married since 2014. They have two sons: Primo, 3, and Leon, 1.
WATCH THEIR VLOG HERE: