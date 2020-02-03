Lifestyle & Entertainment

WATCH: Iya Villania, Drew Arellano announce baby number 3!

by Christhel Cuazon
Celebrity couple Iya Villania and Drew Arellano announced on Friday the good news that they are expecting their child | Instagram photo

Good news awaits all the fans of Kuya Primo and Baby Bro (Leon), children of celebrity couple Iya Villania and Drew Arellano, as another baby is on its way!

On Friday, the couple announced the good news through their vlog entry  on their YouTube channel, ‘Life With Arellanos.’

In the said vlog, Iya, 33, gave her husband Drew, 40, an envelope that contains the sonogram of their baby number 3. At first, Drew was in deep disbelief and had to continuously ask his wife for confirmation before finally expressing excitement about the latest addition to their family.

The vlog also showed their relatives’ reactions to the news with others cheering for a baby girl.

Villania and Arellano have been married since 2014. They have two sons: Primo, 3, and Leon, 1.

WATCH THEIR VLOG HERE: 

 

