Warehouse in Manila closed for misdeclaration of permit, storing of ASF tainted meat

Manila mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso ordered the closure of a warehouse on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Manila Harbor Center after discovering boxes of meat products from China that tested positive for African Swine Fever virus.

The closure order stated that the Ecowaste Agro Product Manufacturing Firstlink Container Yard did not have the necessary business permits for meat importation and cold storage.

The Manila Bureau of Permit found out that the company only have a business permit as a service contractor.

Domagoso also discovered that the shipment came from Cavite, and the personnel of the Bureau of Customs and Philippine Coast Guard escorted it to Manila.