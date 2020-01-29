Nation

Warehouse in Manila closed for misdeclaration of permit, storing of ASF tainted meat

by Kristan Carag
(FILE PHOTO)

Manila mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso ordered the closure of a warehouse on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Manila Harbor Center after discovering boxes of meat products from China that tested positive for African Swine Fever virus.

The closure order stated that the Ecowaste Agro Product Manufacturing Firstlink Container Yard did not have the necessary business permits for meat importation and cold storage.

The Manila Bureau of Permit found out that the company only have a business permit as a service contractor.

Domagoso also discovered that the shipment came from Cavite, and the personnel of the Bureau of Customs and Philippine Coast Guard escorted it to Manila.

Related articles:

  1. Manila Mayor Isko OKs ‘one-stop-shop’ for all business permit transactions
  2. Manila City intensifies campaign against hot meat
  3. 7.3 kilograms of suspected hot meat seized in Tondo
  4. Mayor Isko Moreno orders closure of Isetann Recto in Manila
  5. DILG to LGUs: Revoke business permit of establishments violating environmental laws, polluting Manila Bay

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*