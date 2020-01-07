WalangPasok: SC suspends work in Manila courts on Jan. 9 for Traslacion 2020

Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the suspension of work in all courts in Manila in line with the annual parade of the Black Nazarene scheduled on Thursday, January 9.

In a memorandum order, the high court announced the suspension of work in the Philippine Judicial Academy and the Judicial and Bar Council, the Court of Appeals, the Regional Trial Courts, and the Metropolitan Trial Courts in Manila due to ‘magnified traffic’ brought by the annual procession.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has suspended classes in all levels in the city on Thursday.

However, the said order does not cover city government offices involved in maintaining peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster risk reduction, and management as well as sanitation.

Suspension of work in national government offices and private companies is left to the discretion of their respective management and or heads of office.

Last year, the annual procession of the Black Nazarene lasted for 21 hours with more than 1 million devotees gathered. In 2018, the procession lasted for more than 22 hours, the longest in Philippine history.

