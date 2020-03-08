WalangPasok: Municipalities in Rizal suspend classes amidst COVID-19 scare

Two municipalities in Rizal announced suspension of classes in both private and public schools due to the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cainta, Rizal mayor Johnielle Keith Nieto suspended classes until Tuesday, March 10, ‘to provide ample opportunity for the general services office to distribute additional masks on top of the 50,000 pieces we have already distributed a couple of weeks ago’.

“All Cainta students will be provided face masks and protective sanitizers and vitamin C to mitigate the probabilities of the virus spreading,” Nieto said on Saturday, March 7, in a Facebook post.

Cainta suspended classes after the Department of Health confirmed that a couple residing in the area tested positive for COVID-19.

The public information office (PIO) of Taytay, Rizal also announced that mayor George Ricardo Gacula II has decided to suspend classes ion Monday, March 9, due to the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the neighboring Cainta.

“Ito ay upang mas lalong makapaghanda, maiwasan at makapag ingat ang Bayan ng Taytay sa epidemyang dulot ng virus na ito,” the Taytay PIO said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, Navotas City also announced suspension of classes as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

READ: #WalangPasok: Navotas City suspends classes on Monday due to coronavirus

Meanwhile, DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III said that they will not recommend that local government units suspend classes amidst the COVID-19 scare.

“We are in Sub-Level 1 of Code-Red and that is not being recommended,” Duque told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.

“There will be triggers that will make the DOH recommend part of the Sub-Level 2 under Code Red. Meron na tayong protocol patungkol diyan,” he stressed.

However, Duque added that local government units can make their ‘own decision’ whether to suspend classes or not.

“That’s their decision being independent, being covered under the Local Government Code,” the DOH chief explained.

Including the two residents of Cainta, the DOH has confirmed six cases of COVID-19 positive patients in the Philippines.