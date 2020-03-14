WalangPasok: Metro Manila, nearby provinces extend suspension of classes amid COVID-19 threat

Malacañang announced on Saturday the extension of the cancellation of classes in Metro Manila until April 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus threat in the country.

Following the guidelines released by the Palace regarding the region-wide ‘community quarantine’ in Metro Manila, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said classes in all levels and all school activities shall remain suspended in the National Capital Region until April 14.

However, the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and other regulatory agencies shall ensure that arrangements would be made to ensure students would still get to fulfill their requirements.

Meanwhile, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) was tasked to ensure students stay in their homes during the class suspension.

Aside from Metro Manila, the following areas also announced the suspension of their classes in order to contain the threat of COVID-19:

Oriental Mindoro (all levels, public and private starting March 16, Monday until March 25)

Bacoor, Cavite (all levels, public and private starting March 16, Monday until April 12)

Rizal province (until March 19)

Batangas (until March 31)

Baguio City (until March 22)

Ilocos Sur (until April 12)

Cebu City (from March 16 to March 28)

Tacloban City (until March 20)

Nueva Ecija (all levels, public and private starting March 16 until April 14)

Tarlac City (all levels, public and private starting March 16 until further notice)

