WalangPasok: Classes, gov’t work in Manila suspended on January 9 due to Traslacion 2020

The Manila government has announced the suspension of classes on Thursday, January 9 following the Traslacion 2020.

In an announcement, Manila Public Information Office (PIO) said that Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered the suspension of classes in all levels in all universities, colleges and schools in the nation’s capital on January 9 in observance of the annual Traslacion.

The suspension also covers the work in all departments, offices, and bureaus under the Manila City government.

However, the said order does not cover city government offices involved in maintaining peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster risk reduction, and management as well as sanitation.

Suspension of work in national government offices and private companies is left to the discretion of their respective management and or heads of office.

Last year, the annual procession of the Black Nazarene lasted for 21 hours with more than 1 million devotees gathered. In 2018, the procession lasted for more than 22 hours, the longest in Philippine history.

READ: 2019 Traslacion of the Black Nazarene ends after 21 hours