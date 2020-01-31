Nation

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions on Friday, January 31

by Christhel Cuazon

Classes on Friday, January 31 in some areas have been canceled due to precautionary measures against the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus.

The class suspensions are as follows:

Chinese-Filipino Schools 

  • Chiang Kai Shek College
  • Hope Christian High School
  • Philippine Cultural College
  • Saint Jude Catholic School
  • St. Stephen’s High School
  • Tiong Se Academy
  • Uno High School

In Kalibo, Aklan 

  • Regional Science High SChool for Region VI
  • Saint Gabriel College (pre-school, elementary, Junior, Senior High School)
  • Buswang Old – Bachao Sur Elementary School
  • Starglow Center for Academic and Arts

